Power supply improvements in Palmerston North continue overhead

New power poles are ready to be put up in Fairs Rd.

Power supplies to the outer edges of Palmerston North’s urban area are destined to remain overhead, with new poles and cables soon to be installed.

Powerco starts work on upgrades in Fairs Rd in Milson this week, which general manager for electricity Karen Frew said would help ensure the power supply was reliable.

The work would include replacing poles, cross-arms and overhead lines.

Some trees would need to be pruned away from the lines, and five power outages were planned.

The work was expected to take four weeks to complete.

Most of the city’s power cables are underground, a legacy from decades ago when the city council managed the electricity supply.

But today, the council had no authority to insist cables were put underground when renewals were carried out.

City council transport manager Hamish Featonby said the council did not have a policy or a budget to support undergrounding.

“We are aware from Powerco that overhead lines are more affordable for installation and maintenance compared with when they are underground.”

That position was confirmed by Frew.

“Powerco has opted for overhead lines as they are the most cost-effective option.

“Undergrounding cables is more expensive, and the cost would get passed on to customers through their electricity bills.”

During the Fairs Rd work, customers who would be affected by planned outages would be able to keep up to date at www.powerco.co.nz/outages/planned-outage

Warwick Smith/Stuff Preparations are in place for Fairs Rd power supply upgrades.

Areas around Awapuni would be the next to get new overhead electricity gear.

The area affected from about June 26 includes Slacks Rd, Dundas Pl, Stoke Pl, Perth Pl, and parts of Buick Cres.

Downer would be carrying out the work designed to give more reliability and security to the electricity network.

Some vegetation work would be needed. Property owners affected would be contacted individually.

People would also be notified about any power outages needed.

Frew thanked customers and the wider community in advance for their patience while the essential works were carried out.