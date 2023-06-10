Climate talks trigger Palmerston North debates

15042019 NEWS photo: WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Palmerston North City Council meeting. - Extinction Rebellion Palmerston North group present their concerns to the meeting - Robert Gibb speaks to the meeting.

A series of Palmy Climate Change Conversations kicks off on Wednesday at the City Library in the hope of sparking ideas and actions to help create a more positive future for the planet.

The local events will piggy-back on a series of webinars, E tū mana o Te Ao: Building a Climate of Hope, brought together by the Religious Diversity Centre of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Palmerston North Interfaith Group and All Saints Green Task Force have joined forces to host sociable viewings in the city.

Organising group member Robert Gibb said the original idea of the webinar series was that people would join in and watch individually.

But he thought it would be so much better to watch as a community group.

If people watched alone, they did not know who else had been watching, and who to connect with if they wanted to explore the ideas that were triggered, he said.

“We thought it would be better to capitalise on it, generate some ideas and conversations, and hopefully some projects.”

Gibb said the first plan was to host the after-webinar chats at All Saints, but the facilities were not available, and he thought it would turn out to be a bonus to move out into community spaces.

The webinars go for an hour, and after that, people would be encouraged to mingle and chat and work on some ideas for action.

The webinar programme is:

June 14: 7:30pm at the library: Hope For an Endangered Planet, with Dr Jane Goodall.

June 21: 7:30pm at Te Rau Aroha, the Catholic Diocesan Centre, 33 Amesbury St: Hope for Aotearoa New Zealand’s Future with Dr Jim Salinger (Climate), Dr Rod Bell (Water, NIWA), and Dr Alex Macmillan (Health, Otago).

June 28: 7:30pm at the library: Hope for the Pacific Region with Mary Moeano-Kolio (Climate Activist, and youth leader of Pacific Climate Warriors).

July 5: 7:30pm at the library: Hope for Our World, with The Rt Hon Helen Clark.