Fixed charges skew 7.7% Palmerston North rates increase

Charges for basic Palmerston North council services such as kerbside recycling have gone up.

Palmerston North ratepayers will be paying $1164 in fixed charges before land values even kick in to share out the 7.7% overall rates rise.

City councillors on Wednesday approved the 2023/24 annual budget, but with some last-minute consternation about the increase in charges.

The charges were 10.5% higher than those in the draft budget that went out for consultation.

Finance strategy manager Steve Paterson said that had been the result of staff having a close look at the real costs of delivering water, wastewater, kerbside recycling and rubbish and public recycling services.

There was significant change in the way salaries, costs and overheads were allocated to the activities.

The new charges are $407 for water (up from $348), $306 for wastewater (up from $284), $148 for kerbside recycling (up from $129) and $103 for rubbish and public recycling (up from $92).

Cr Lorna Johnson said she would have liked to see the uniform annual charge of $200 reduced to offset the charges for those services, but accepted it was too late to change.

Cr Brent Barrett said it was unacceptable that the charges would make up more than 40% of low land-value properties’ rates bills, before any consideration was given to people’s ability to pay.

He said those “inescapable” fixed charges weighed most heavily on those at what he called “the poverty end” of the scale.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North city councillor Brent Barrett’s poverty comments spark debate on fixed charges.

But his suggestion that there were homeowners who could be described as poor sparked spirited rebuttals.

Cr Vaughan Dennison said the assertion was “mind-bending”.

“It’s not poverty. They are homeowners.”

Cr William Wood said he found the language inflammatory, and the argument did not stack up.

He said councillors had heard of several cases where people on fixed or low incomes had to pay high rates because the land value of their properties was so high.

On the other hand, there were people in brand-new homes on small, subdivided sections with lower land values who were in a much better position to pay, but had lower rates bills.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The costs per ratepayer of treating and disposing of Palmerston North's wastewater has gone up.

Mayor Grant Smith said it was an issue about fairness, and he thought everyone should pay the real cost of being connected to the water supply, rather than having some people subsidising others.

Cr Rachel Bowen said the lively debate showed there was a level of enthusiasm amongst councillors to get on with a review of the rating system.

She said there were anomalies that suggested land value was not the best proxy for assessing people’s ability to pay rates, but at the moment, that was the system the council was using.

The rating review will get underway within a few months, with public consultation as part of the long-term plan review.

The overall 7.7% rates increase was approved by a 13-1 vote.

Cr Karen Naylor voted against it. She said the budget involved asking the community for $9m more than in the current financial year, and it breached the council’s own rates affordability benchmark of 7.2%.

She said many would struggle to pay the bills for a budget that included a capital works programme bigger than anything that had ever been delivered in a single year.