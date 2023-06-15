Person in critical condition after being hit by car in Whanganui

A car v pedestrian incident in Abbot St, Whanganui has closed the road.

One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Gonville, Whanganui on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Abbot St after reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian about 10am.

“Initial reports suggest the person is seriously injured,” they said.

The spokesperson said Abbot St was closed between Swiss Ave and Bignell St at 11.30am.

A St John spokesperson said one person was taken by ambulance to Whanganui Base Hospital in a critical condition.

Fire and Emergency assisted police and St John, and helped with traffic control.