Person in critical condition after being hit by car in Whanganui
One person was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Gonville, Whanganui on Thursday morning.
A police spokesperson said they were called to Abbot St after reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian about 10am.
“Initial reports suggest the person is seriously injured,” they said.
The spokesperson said Abbot St was closed between Swiss Ave and Bignell St at 11.30am.
A St John spokesperson said one person was taken by ambulance to Whanganui Base Hospital in a critical condition.
Fire and Emergency assisted police and St John, and helped with traffic control.