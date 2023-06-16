Lack of warning signs on SH1 left a driver fearing for his life

Missing warning signs on State Highway 1 between Mangaweka and Hunterville have not been put in place over the past six months.

A driver travelling south on State Highway 1 feared oncoming traffic as a passing lane ended abruptly without any warning signs.

James Thomas said he used the stretch of SH1 between Mangaweka and Hunterville three or four times a year, as he travelled back and forth from the Wellington region to the Bay of Plenty.

Earlier this year, Thomas said he was passing a truck south of Mangaweka when he found himself across the yellow line into oncoming traffic.

“On most passing lanes it is possible to see oncoming traffic, but this one ends at the crest of the hill so I could not see what was coming and thought my life was about to end. Fortunately there was a gap in traffic,” he said.

Thomas said he was surprised to find there still were no warning signs that the passing lane was ending when he drove through Mangaweka last Saturday.

The next southbound passing lane on SH1 was 15km south of Mangaweka, near the Makohine​ viaduct, and it lacked warning signs too, he said.

“There is no sign that the lane is about to end and no sign that the lane has ended.”

The Waka Kotahi traffic control manual said “Road narrows – two lanes reduce to one” signs should be installed approximately 200m in advance of and at the start of the merging taper on both sides of the road.

In an emailed statement, Waka Kotahi spokesperson Blair Cunningham said they were following up with the roading contractor about the lack of warning signs on SH1.