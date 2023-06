Emergency services were called to Foxton Beach after a beach buggy rolled, seriously injuring one person.

One person has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries after a beach buggy rolled and then landed on them on Foxton Beach.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they responded to reports of a beach buggy that rolled and landed on one person around 9.30am.

One crew from Foxton and one from Foxton Beach provided first aid until an ambulance arrived, they said.