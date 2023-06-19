Woman dies of heart attack after Palmerston North Hospital discharge

Te Whatu Ora MidCentral failed a woman who was not admitted to coronary care, a report has found.

A much-loved mother in her 50s who presented at Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department with chest pain, was sent home and died of a cardiac arrest later the same day.

Deputy health and disability commissioner Deborah James found Te Whatu Ora Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua MidCentral did not provide the woman with services of an appropriate standard.

She was critical of decisions being made that placed too much weight on the hospital’s stretched resources, and not enough on the clinical needs of the patient.

There was insufficient documentation about the woman’s care, and although it was not a breach of the code, James made adverse comment about an ED consultant for not advocating more clearly for his patient’s admission to coronary care.

The incident happened in 2018, and the case was referred to the commissioners’ office by the coroner.

The woman had experienced chest pain one evening, and again early the next morning.

She was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by ambulance, arriving about 7am.

The emergency medicine specialist spoke to cardiology staff who were in the department attending to another patient, and indicated he might like them to see the woman as one of her tests indicated possible heart damage.

The conversation was not written up in notes, and the cardiology staff did not consider it was a formal consultation request.

About 9.50am the woman suffered another bout of chest pain, and although she was given medication by a registered nurse, and a follow-up ECG test was ordered, there were gaps in documentation.

The deputy commissioner said it was likely the emergency medicine specialist was not even told about that event. He said if he had known, a formal referral to cardiology as an inpatient would have been made.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North Hospital’s emergency department and cardiac care services have been beefed up since 2018.

The woman was sent home about 12.15pm with a referral for an urgent cardiology appointment as an outpatient.

Her chest pain returned around 7pm, and while being cared for by ambulance paramedics, she had a cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated.

The woman’s daughter told the deputy commissioner she and her family were devastated.

“If you can make any recommendations today that could stop this happening to another girl who loves her mum then I would be forever grateful.”

The emergency department was working at yellow status on the day of the incident, and was busy.

The emergency doctor said while he wanted the woman to be admitted, he knew the cardiology department was under-resourced.

The deputy commissioner said there had been a communication breakdown.

“There are concerning issues regarding inappropriate resourcing and systems in place that appear to have created a barrier to Mrs A receiving the care she required.”

MidCentral operations executive for acute and elective specialist services Lyn Horgan said the report’s findings were accepted, and unreserved apologies had been extended to the woman’s whānau for shortcomings in the level of care.

The commissioner had noted that several changes had already been made as a result of the case, and did not make further recommendations.

Those changes included training about the importance of documentation, recruitment of additional staff, and physical improvements at the hospital including extensions to the ED and the Spire rebuild of surgical and cardiac care facilities.

Horgan said an anonymised version of the decision was being used as part of staff training to ensure they understood the importance of clear communication between teams.