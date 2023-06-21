Methodists look forward to returning to Broadway Ave church

Foundations are going down for the new east face of Wesley Methodist church in Broadway Ave.

A gaping hole in the heart of Palmerston North’s Terrace End is finally beginning to heal.

The Covid-19 lockdown-interrupted demolition of St Paul’s Methodist Church left two parishes locked out of their Broadway Ave worship centre, but at last, restoration is underway.

The 1911 disused Old St Paul’s was pulled down in 2020 because of its very low seismic rating, and the damage to the shared wall between the old church and adjoining 30-year-old worship centre meant it was not weathertight or safe to inhabit.

Church building committee chairwoman Eileen Longley said people in the wider community were as distressed as church members to see the building in such a sorry state.

READ MORE:

* Church repair work to start soon so congregation can return home

* Spire plucked off St Paul's ruins as Palmerston North skyline changes forever

* City spire soon to be lowered as destruction day nears for St Paul's church



“It was an icon, and now it’s an eyesore.”

But now, with building consents ticked off and contractors Paul Robertson Builders on site, the repairs, extensions and car park construction were in progress.

The east-facing extension will include a new foyer, kitchen and bathrooms, and an outdoor covered area.

And above the new entrance, a glass window rescued from the demolished 100-year-old church building would be back in pride of place, along with a couple of backlit fibreglass picture windows that captured aspects of the city’s early pioneers.

Stained-glass windows taken from the old church had gone to Te Manawa.

Most of the site of the demolished church was being turned into a landscaped car park, where parks would be leased out during the week to help pay for the $1.7 million redevelopment.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Tongan Methodist Parish minister Sesipa Mausia (left) and Wesley Methodist minister Ian Boddy review plans for the church's new extension.

Longley said the two congregations, the Manawatū Rangitīkei Methodist parish and the Palmerston North Tongan Methodist parish, about 200 people, were looking forward to a homecoming by the end of the year.

Tongan parish minister Sesipā Mausia said they had felt very comfortable meeting at the nearby St Peters Anglican Church in Ruahine St during the building’s closure.

But she said there had been a sense of sadness to see the building in a sorry state and unable to be used.

“When they see the work started, that is starting to lift their spirits, their hope to be able to come back to their place.”

Methodist minister Ian Boddy said his congregation had been holding services at the Terracehaven funeral chapel, with other meetings at people’s houses and other venues.

He said rebuilding had taken a long time, with many levels of rules to work through to gain consents and approvals.

Warwick Smith/Stuff An artist's impression of the new east wall of Wesley Methodist church.

The Methodists were recently granted $13,000 by the Palmerston North City Council as a development subsidy to cover 80% of the costs of the building consent.

The project was assessed as having a strong alignment with the council’s goals, including having a connected and safe community, and providing activities to benefit a range of priority communities including Pasifika people.

Boddy said the church community was working on a range of programmes that could be hosted at the restored facility.

“It has always been used by the community.

“We don’t want to be just a one-day-a-week worship place.”