Water leak repairs provide data on pipes condition

An unexpected water leak has provided information on pipe conditions. (File Photo)

A water leak that left nearly 100 Palmerston North homes high and dry for half of Saturday could prompt the need to speed up cast iron pipe renewals.

The city council was alerted to the leak near the corner of Ruahine St and Featherston St about midnight on Friday.

Council three waters group manager Mike Monaghan said more than 80 houses had their water turned off for about four hours while repairs were made.

The location of the pipe, under a traffic lane, meant traffic management had to be put in place and other underground services identified before digging could start.

The pipe was repaired, and the water supply was restored by early Saturday afternoon.

Monaghan said information gathered during the repair work about the condition of the pipes would be fed into the council’s asset management system.

That would help determine whether any further renewal work as required.