Controversial city centre project stays alive after tight council vote

The estimated cost of completing Palmerston North’s streetscape upgrades around The Square has ballooned out to $48 million, with some city councillors calling for the plug to be pulled on the whole Streets for People project.

Economic growth committee acting chairman William Wood said the section already completed between the Plaza and Main St was “an unequivocal disaster” and the project should be scrapped.

He said the loss of parking, the congestion and the amount of youth crime centred around the new wide footpath and street furniture was killing businesses.

The project was kept alive by a tight 7-5 vote at the committee’s meeting on Wednesday with mayor Grant Smith promising there would be greater oversight of the transformation proposals by councillors.

Smith said there were parts of the central city that were tired, but not everything was broken.

He was not prepared to support removal of established trees or tearing up perfectly good pavers just because they did not match the new designs, for example.

But he said the city did need a plan for transforming the city centre, and believed the steering group of councillors set up to oversee planning would be refining the scope of the proposed changes.

Cr Lew Findlay was one of those who opposed continuing to develop the plans.

He said the current designs would take away a third of the car parks, and a third of the cars, and cost businesses a third of their customers.

Supplied Proposed design for Square East (Main St to Broadway).

The changes would chase retailers out of the area, and it would become a crime centre.

“It’s totally wrong. We need to start again,” Findlay said.

The other opponents were councillors Karen Naylor, Mark Arnott and Kaydee Zabelin.

While other councillors agreed there were things that were not right with the plan, and with the work done so far, a majority supported making progress.

David Unwin/Stuff The first stage of Streets for People was completed in 2020. (file photo)

Cr Brent Barrett said the council needed a plan to guide long-term investment in the centre of the city that was well executed and encouraged vitality.

Cr Pat Handcock said without a plan the council risked urban decay and an unsafe city centre.

Cr Vaughan Dennison said it was a vision for a city of the future, and built on the gains made with the earlier City Heart makeover of Te Marae o Hine/The Square.

He said having a plan for streetscape improvements had been one of the keys to success in attracting Safari Group to invest in the old Post Office site for a Tryp by Wyndham hotel.

And Cr Rachel Bowen said there were parts of the central business district that were not just tired, they were dangerous, because basics like footpaths were overdue for renewal.

She said people should not judge the whole project on the one section completed so far.

“It won’t work well until we get the whole thing done.”

Supplied Proposed design for Broadway West (The Square to Regent).

At the moment the plan, including Broadway, involved the loss of 108 car parks, greater use of rain gardens to manage stormwater, wider footpaths and more cycle facilities.

The plan does not include Main St East because of uncertainty about the location of the urban bus terminal.

Chief planning officer David Murphy said having plans for streets had recently helped convince Waka Kotahi to partner with the council developing a business case for a city centre including the bus terminal, which could lead to the agency investing in the council’s projects.