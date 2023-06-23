One person taken to hospital after trucks collide on SH2, south of Dannevirke

A serious crash involving two truck on SH@ left one person at the hospital on Friday morning.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after two trucks collided on State Highway 2 south of Dannevirke on Friday morning.

A fire and emergency spokesperson said they sent three crews from Dannevirke to the scene around 2am and they left just before 5am.

One person was trapped when they arrived, but was then successfully pulled out of the vehicle, they said.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened on SH2 between Tamaki River and Wi Duncan roads.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was taken to Palmerston Hospital in a serious condition.

“One ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations manager attended the scene.”