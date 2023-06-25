Palmerston North 49-year-old woman reported missing

Palmerston North Police are appealing for sightings of Paula Justine Harris, who has been reported missing.

An appeal to the public for sightings of Paula Justine Harris was released by the police on Sunday morning.

A police press release said Harris was last seen on Thursday near Awapuni around 9.30pm and that there are concerns for the 49-year-old’s welfare.

“Her vehicle was located in the suburb of Awapuni and officers are conducting enquiries in that area.

“Anyone with any information which may help us locate Paula is asked to call 105 and quote file number 230623/6570,” it said.