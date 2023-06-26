Palmerston North wins money for World Cup celebrations

Amaiur Sarriegi of Spain battles for possession with Kateryna Korsun of Ukraine during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier group B match between Spain and Ukraine.

Palmerston North has scored $195,000 to help celebrate and inspire women’s achievements as part of the FIFA Women’s World Cup festivities in July and August.

During the tournament the city will be hosting the Spanish Women’s Football team, which will train at the Sport Institute at Massey University between games in Wellington and Auckland.

The institute received $325,000 to get its facilities up to world-class standard for the team, with the field upgraded with a sand base, and new LED lighting installed, providing a legacy for the city after the World Cup.

The city council had now been awarded money from the government’s Hine te Hiringa Fund to support empowering projects to run alongside the World Cup matches.

READ MORE:

* FIFA Women's World Cup: Spotlight on our wāhine toa

* The race to get New Zealand's football clubgrounds ready for the Fifa World Cup

* Palmerston North counting down 100 days until football World Cup



Mayor Grant Smith said the council was thrilled to receive the money.

“We recognise the positive impact it will have in empowering the next generation of female leaders here in Palmerston North.”

Smith said the World Cup was no ordinary sporting event.

SUPPLIED Massey Universityâs Sport Institute will be the home training ground for the Spanish FIFA Women's World Cup team.

“It’s the grandest stage for women’s sports worldwide.

“This gives us a massive opportunity to inspire local wāhine and girls, and it’s a chance for our community to come together and celebrate women’s achievements.”

Planning for the activities that will be put on during the Spanish team’s stay from July 20 to August 20 is in the early stages, with more details to be released in the coming weeks.

Confirmed are a street art project to be led by local female artists and a a series of empowering speeches by wāhine toa who are at the top of their fields, while there are likely to be some pop-up play events.