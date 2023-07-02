Victoria Ave disrupted by stormwater pipe replacement project

Stormwater works will block one lane of Victoria Ave until August.

Palmerston North’s Victoria Ave will be reduced to one lane for the next few weeks while a major stormwater upgrade is carried out.

City council three waters group manager Mike Monaghan said work on a pipe in Church St, from Albert St to Victoria Ave, was almost completed, and a section of Victoria Ave was the next phase of the $820,000 project.

The council’s in-house crew started work this week installing the new, larger stormwater pipe along Victoria Ave between Dahlia St and Main St.

While the work was being carried out, Victoria Ave would be reduced to one traffic lane during week days, from 7am to 6pm.

Traffic heading down Victoria Ave from Main St would be able to continue, however, motorists coming up Victoria Ave would be diverted along Dahlia St.

Speeds would be restricted to 30kph.

Both traffic lanes would be open overnight.

The council was asking residents and other motorists to avoid parking vehicles on the street.

Access to properties would remain available, however, there could be some unavoidable delays at times.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The cones are out blocking the uphill lane of Victoria Ave from Dahlia St to Church St.

The expected completion date was in August, but Monaghan said there was a chance other teams could be available to come in and help with the work and get it done sooner.

After the Victoria Ave work was finished, teams would head back to Church St to make the final connections and commission the new section of the stormwater network.

The block of Church St, from Princess St to the Victoria Ave roundabout, had similar disruption in late 2021 .

The block was closed to through traffic for months while wastewater pipes and connections to properties were replaced.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we improve our city’s stormwater system,” Monaghan said.