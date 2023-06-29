Flooding damages Ashhurst Domain again

Last weekend’s rain and high river flows have compounded damage to flood protection schemes in and near Palmerston North, not least, at Ashhurst Domain.

Rock lining put in a few years ago as a temporary fix eroded, and a part of the riverside pathway collapsed into the Pohangina River just downstream from the rail bridge, near the field used for model aircraft flying.

Mayor Grant Smith was keen to see repairs carried out as soon as possible.

But Horizons Regional Council group manager of catchment operations Jon Roygard said it might take time.

READ MORE:

* Existing flood protection 'unsustainable', warns Horizons chairperson

* Esplanade erosion repair bill shock

* Horizons Regional Council increases offer to stop damage to the Ashhurst Domain



“Due to Cyclone Gabrielle and subsequent events our river management team is working though an extensive repair list, based on priority.”

Roygard said Horizons recognised how important the Ashhurst Domain was to Palmerston North residents.

“We know that this is a valued recreational area to the community and acknowledge the importance of discussing a way forward with Palmerston North City Council.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff The Pohangina River has scoured a portion of pathway at Ashhurst Domain donwstream from the railway bridge.

But a sticking point could be around who paid for the repairs.

Roygard said the Ashhurst Domain was outside Horizons river management scheme, so there were no funds available.

The city council was the landowner.

City council manager for parks and logistics Kathy Dever-Tod said the eroded bank had been fenced off, and people could still walk on the grass around the closed section.

She said people should be cautious in the area and keep a close eye on pets or young children.

Dever-Tod said both councils’ staff hoped to meet shortly to work on a plan for repairs.

Smith said he had not formally spoken with Horizons leaders about the problem.

He said the council would work with Horizons to ensure repair solutions were put in place as soon as possible.

Supplied Damage to a section of riverside pathway at Ashhurst Domain looking upstream to the Pohangina River rail bridge.

The city council had contributed to the costs of installing the protection works back in 2018, when rock groynes were put in to redirect the river’s flow away from the banks.

The work cost close to $1.3 million, with city and regional councils both contributing, along with Waka Kotahi (the NZ Transport Agency) as a third partner, in the interests of protecting the SH3 bridge approaches.

Horizons operations manager John Foxall said the weekend’s high flows had caused further damage to several sites on the Pohangina and Ōroua rivers that were already damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Consideration of where this (Ashhurst Domain) falls into our wider priorities will be given as our resourcing is stretched.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Ashhurst Domain leads down to the State Highway 3 road bridge with views towards Palmerston North city.

Horizons chief executive Michael McCartney told regional councillors this week that the scale of work needed to repair flood damage around the region meant not every job could be attended to as fast as people would like.

The council was faced with more than 100 requests for work, and did not have the staff or the contractors available to provide the level of service all of them wanted.

The council also had to work through regulatory and consent processes before it could get teams and machines out on site and make sure the work carried out was authorised and done correctly.