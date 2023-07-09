Everything is coming up roses for Manawatū grower John Ford

John Ford, recipient of the NZ Rose Society's Frank Penn Memorial Award for 2023.

Leading Manawatū rose grower and breeder John Ford has been honoured with the New Zealand Rose Society’s Frank Penn Memorial Award.

The top award is presented each year to recognise outstanding service to a local rose society.

Ford has been a rose enthusiast for 44 years, since he was roped in when he was a horticulture student at Massey University to help tend his aunt’s large rose garden.

That aunt was well-known New Zealand rose guru Nola Simpson, who was famous, amongst other achievements, for breeding the popular “Hot Chocolate” brown rose.

His experience helping her out was the start of a life-long delight in breeding and growing new blooms.

Ford joined the Manawatū Rose Society in 1980, and he and his wife Chris were made life members in 2012.

He has served many years on the local committee, including two stints as president, and chairs the International Rose Trial Ground committee which hosts the annual awards for new roses grown at the Dugald McKenzie rose gardens in the Victoria Esplanade.

Manawatū Rose Society president Hayden Foulds said Ford was a regular exhibitor at the Manawatū Rose Show, showing roses of a very high standard, and pitching in to carry out many of the tasks needed to make the show a success.

“We’re fortunate to have a member of John’s calibre who has made an outstanding contribution to our organisation,” Foulds said.

He said Ford was a consulting rosarian who was generous with his time and knowledge, contributing articles to publications, giving talks, and demonstrating rose pruning during the winter months.

He was the sixth Manawatū rosarian to win the national award in its 54 years.

The others were Kee Teo in 2021, Peter Elliott in 2013, Stuart Pinfold in 2005, June Hocking in 1996, and Ford’s influential aunt Nola Simpson in 1984.