Restaurant famous for its Japanese flavour closes the screens

Palmerston North’s favourite and only Japanese restaurant Izakaya Yatai is closing down after 20 years, with owners Atsushi and Barbara Tamiyana retiring to their home upstairs above the business.

The couple have attempted to sell the restaurant, but were particular about wanting it to continue to be Japanese run, and despite interest, they were unable to find a buyer who could take over their legacy.

How the mother-of-three and a Japanese navy diver came to be running a restaurant in Barbara’s home town of Palmerston North was a saga that dates back more than 30 years.

Barbara was in Japan teaching conversational English when she met Atsushi at a restaurant at the local naval base.

At first, he said he just wanted to practise his English with her.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Barbara Tamiyana steps through the front yard of the Izakaya Yatai restaurant grounds.

But after she returned to New Zealand, he followed for a visit. He gave up his military career, did some commercial diving, and eventually settled in Palmerston North.

He taught himself how to be a chef, setting up what became a popular Japanese food caravan in The Square.

There, he perfected some 25 recipes, and continued doing that for four and a half years.

That was when the opportunity to open a restaurant arose, with the closure of the city’s only French restaurant, Lusitania.

The house was in Featherston St, away from the bars and cafes of the city centre.

The appeal for the start-up business was the combination of having the business downstairs and the living quarters upstairs, saving on having to pay both a mortgage for a home and a lease for the premises.

Barbara gave up her day job as a sales manager at the Manawatū Standard, and the conversion from a French theme into a cozy, traditional Japanese venue with screens and blinds and a developing collection of memorabilia was carried out.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A treasure trove of awards and mementoes decorates Yatai restaurant.

Later, they added a zashiki room, a private dining area with legless chairs on bamboo mats and a pit for the legs and feet beneath a low table.

Barbara was maître d', greeting customers and revelling in teaching them the sharing art of dining Japanese style.

“We were teaching people how to share food, rather than being head down over their own plate.”

Atsushi’s strength remained the food. His signature secret-recipe curry, prepared over three days of soaking in the flavours of caramelised onion and stock, could well endure beyond the restaurant’s closure. It was supplied to Aqaba, which the couple part-owned, and Atsushi was considering making batches to order.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Izakaya Yatai's final night has been booked out.

They have built a strong following of loyal and returning customers over the years, developing relationships that have involved much sharing of joys and heartaches and mementos.

After 20 years, Elizabeth said they had been overwhelmed by the feedback to news of their retirement, and by the flood of bookings up until their last night, July 28, when the 80-seat restaurant would be full to capacity.

Now in her late 60s, Barbara said there was a sense of sadness about the decision to close, but her goal was to make more memories at a family level.

“My grandchildren tell people their Grandma has a Japanese restaurant, and that’s about all they know. There’s a lot more to me than that.”

