Palmerston North aged care property for sale with 30 year tenant included

The buildings and land of Palmerston North aged care facility Karina Lifecare is up for sale.

With New Zealand's ageing population, investing in the country's future has got slightly easier for a possible investor as a 37-bed aged care facility’s building and land has come up for sale in Palmerston North.

The Karina Lifecare facility, which is run by aged care provider Heritage Lifecare Limited, is up for sale. Heritage Lifecare has a 30-year triple net lease in place, Bayleys Manawatū Karl Cameron said.

Cameron said the land and building are being sold via a deadline private treaty campaign closing 4pm Thursday, August 10, he said, unless sold prior.

Stats NZ cited that 1 in 50 New Zealanders are now aged 85-plus and forecasting that the figure could increase to about 1 in 30 during the 2030s, Cameron said.

Institutional investors are active in the aged care market, and New Zealand’s leading providers are listed on the stock exchange here and in Australia – showing the weight the sector has in investment circles, he said.

Karina Lifecare is located near Palmerston North’s central business district and within 2.5km of Palmerston North Hospital.

Supplied Ariel view of Karina Lifecare which is up for sale.

“Demand for aged care real estate within Palmerston North and around New Zealand will continue to increase due to the undersupply of existing and new facilities and an increasing ageing population,” Cameron said.

“This property opportunity offers an affordable step into an institutional grade asset for a private investor, with the triple net lease structure vastly superior to the majority of standard commercial leases given the landlord is insulated from all costs and maintenance of the property to the maximum extent permitted by law.”

Cameron said this type of investment portfolio is great for those who want a hands-off approach and is happening in other parts of the country.

“Proving investor demand for a regional aged care asset like this, Bayleys recently sold another Heritage Lifecare-occupied offering in Tauranga with the identical lease structure, It’s [a] completely hands-off investment fundamentals the drawcard for the buyer,” he said.