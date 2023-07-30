Manawatū farmer named committee chair for 2024 dairy industry awards

Raewyn Hills of Feilding will guide the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards committee towards the 2024 event.

Colyton farmer Raewyn Hills has been chosen as chair of the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) National Committee.

The appointment was made by the committee at a recent board meeting, and Hills will now guide them towards the 2024 awards.

Hills joined the committee in 2019 and had been a long-time supporter of the awards.

With her husband Michael, she won the Manawatū Farm Manager of the Year title in 2013.

A veteran of 20 years in the industry, Hills started on a dairy farm in 2004. She was currently an equity partner, milking 850 cows plus dry stock, alongside her husband in Colyton.

“I guess I got into it because I grew up around farms, my parents were contractors and did a bit of everything on farms,” she said.

Working on a dairy farm was how she met Michael, and in 2008 they moved to their current farm .

“We were involved with the awards programme as entrants before progressing to hold various roles within the Manawatū regional committee and for the past three years I have been the National Dairy Trainee Team Leader,” Hills said.

“Through the awards programme, you gain so much satisfaction watching others grow and go on their own journey of progression through the dairy industry.”

Hill said she was excited to work with people around the country, and having been heavily involved with the awards for a decade, had seen what they achieved for the industry.

“Farming has had such progress over the past decade ... well actually every year we have a lot of progress in the industry,” she said.

“I have been privileged to see the awards over the past ten years, and I am excited to see where the awards will be in the next 10.”

NZDIA Trust Chair Richard McIntyre farewelled outgoing chair Amber Carpenter and thanked her for her dedication, time and passion for the awards over the years.

“Amber did a fantastic job leading the National Committee through a period of change, and we are pleased she is staying on as a valued member of the committee,” McIntyre said.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards, preceded by 11 regional awards ceremonies, select the New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year and New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year, as well as hand out the New Zealand Responsible Dairying Award.

.