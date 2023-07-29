The Pasifika wāhine embracing her aiga

Leilani Faaiuaso was nominated as a young achiever on the YWCA Y25 programme for 2023.

Leilani Faaiuaso’s parents moved from Palmerston North to Auckland in 1999 – she made the same trip in the opposite direction 22 years later.

Faaiuaso moved to Palmerston North in 2021 after winning a scholarship to study at Massey University and has now been selected as a young achiever on the YWCA Y25 programme for 2023.

The programme included a selection of 25 wāhine under 25 who would be leaders of tomorrow and Faaiuaso was the first ever Y25 selected nominee to be residing in Palmerston North.

“Everything I have done in my life revolves around the legacies of my ancestors and my grandparents and my parents,” the 20-year-old said.

Moving back to Palmerston North was a calling that Faaiuaso said she had to answer.

“Growing up in South Auckland there was also that vision or dream that the city was the place to go, or big cities where everything was happening, and you had to be there to [make it] happen.

“You can achieve and create many things in small cities in New Zealand that are just as big, if not bigger than those in big cities,” she said.

Faaiuaso said her paternal grandparents never left Palmerston North and her parents moved back to Manawatū with her.

So moving back to Palmerston North allowed her not only to be closer to her aiga (family) and speak more Samoan with them, but also to flourish as a person who embraced her own cultural identity, she said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff “You can achieve and create many things in small cities in New Zealand that are just as big, if not bigger than those in big cities,” Faaiuaso says.

“The celebration of cultural identity and personal development grounded me in who I am and made me who I wanted to be,” Faaiuaso said.

She said being a Pasifika woman in a small city, which was less diverse than Auckland, was also about breaking stereotypes and stigmas “that are always around us”.

“Small cities need to be in the spotlight too, there is a lot of great work and great people and great communities that are doing well – you don’t have to be in a big city to thrive as a Pasifika woman, or as a person,” Faaiuaso said.

She said Samoan wāhine could thrive in regional Aotearoa by embracing their legacy and their roots.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Faaiuaso says embracing her cultural identity and Samoan values was part of her path as a young achiever.

“It’s a journey that, you know, it’s hard to take, and it never gets any easier ... but reflecting on those who came before me and seeing those who are about to follow me ... it really is just a continuation of a legacy,” Faaiuaso said.

She said being included in the Y25 2023 cohort was a “true reflection of a collective effort”, of the village who made her.

Faaiuaso, who was in her second to last year studying toward a double degree in Business and Arts, said she does not know what awaited her in the future.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Faaiuaso is studying for a double degree in Business and Arts at Massey University.

“I want to continue working alongside our youth and Pasifika people and serving my communities and villages,” she said.

YWCA Tāmaki Makaurau chief executive Dellwyn Stuart said the programme was crafted to produce “a list of community leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, poets, environmentalists, activists and changemakers working well above their years and peers”.

“[They] are inspiring role models showing that success in Aotearoa has many faces,” she said.