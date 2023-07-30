One person taken to hospital after serious crash in Manawatū

Power lines were down after a car crashed into a pole at the intersection of Wilson and Ngaio roads, Halcombe around 8am on Sunday.

One person was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition after a single-vehicle crash near Halcombe on Sunday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they extracted one person from a vehicle at the intersection of Wilson and Ngaio roads, Halcombe.

They received a call around 8am and one crew from Bulls attended.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle hit a power pole and lines were down on the road, which was temporarily blocked.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person in a serious condition was transported by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital after the crash.

They sent two ambulances, one rapid response unit and one helicopter to the scene, they said.