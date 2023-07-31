Rolled truck blocking road in Tararua, driver seriously injured

A driver was seriously injured after a refrigerator truck rolled on its side around 6.30 on Saddle Rd, Woodville.

A truck driver has been seriously injured after their vehicle rolled on Saddle Rd in the Tararua District on Monday morning.

In a statement, police said the refrigeration truck rolled about 6.30am and was blocking the road.

“Initial information from the scene is that the driver had serious injuries,” police said.

“The road is closed and traffic is being diverted via the Pahiatua Track,” they said.

Fire crews from Woodville, Ashurst and Palmerston North are at the scene and a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit.

Saddle Rd is expected to remain closed for several hours to enable the truck to be removed and motorists should use the alternative route of Pahiatua Track until further notice, police said.