Two people taken to hospital after ute collides with train in Tararua

Two people received moderate to serious injuries after a ute and a train collided on Kakahukura Rd, Dannevirke around 9.50am.

Two people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital after the ute they were in collided with a train near Dannevirke on Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said two people were injured in the collision on Kakahukura Rd around 9.50am.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they sent two crews from Dannevirke to the scene of the crash and extricated a person from the ute.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said they took one patient in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition to Palmerston North Hospital.