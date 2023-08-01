Stupid or sensible? Residents react to all-day lower speed limit plans

Congestion outside St Peters College in Palmerston North is one way to slow the traffic.

Signs of speed wobbles are emerging in Palmerston North City Council proposals to permanently lower limits to 30kph along 75km of streets surrounding schools.

The council has received 378 submissions about the plans that respond to Waka Kotahi requirements to have speed management plans for all 43 city schools by 2027, with 40% done by June next year.

But while 261 people support elements of the plans for each school or cluster of schools, the issue of around-the-clock restrictions has been fraught.

On one hand, submitter and former city councillor Chris Teo-Sherrell said permanent slowing of traffic on streets around schools treated children with the respect they deserved, and the zones should go further.

It would enable residents and children to enjoy their streets as places to live, move around and play, making their whole trip on foot or bike to and from school safer, he said.

His interests centred around the College St Normal School area, as did those of nearby Park Rd residents represented by Rosalie Heckler, who wanted additional safety interventions such as a raised pedestrian crossing.

But others saw no reason why vehicles should have to travel at 30kph on residential streets and some quite major routes such as Park Rd through the night when there were no children around, just because there was a school nearby.

Resident Anne Strawbridge focused on proposals for the St Peters College/Milson School cluster.

The proposals there would see speeds restricted to 30kph for Rennie Ave, Grange Pl, Moyne Ave, Aspiring Ave, Catlins Cres, Hunter St, Kaituna St, Holdsworth Ave, Lockhart Ave, Abraham Cres, Cohen Pl and Rutland Pl.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North's Milson School at pick-up time - city council contemplates slowing traffic around the clock.

Strawbridge said that level of micromanaging driver behaviour made no sense.

This “stupid” law was more likely to make people feel annoyed and drive more aggressively out of frustration than to improve safety for children, she said.

Strawbridge said the majority of drivers were considerate and sensible, and it was better that they were able to concentrate on adjusting their driving to their surroundings than be looking for speed signs.

“Don’t do this just because Waka Kotahi or the government says to. It’s like using a sledgehammer to break a small stick.”

Strawbridge said she did not object to variable speed zones around schools at the times children were gathered near the gates, before they dispersed.

Another submitter with 45 years’ experience in transport and traffic management, former council employee David Lane, also spoke against permanent speed reductions.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The speed limit on Dittmer Drive could be reduced to 30kph, permanently.

He said the slowdown was not justified, and no-one could expect drivers to go slower just because there was a speed sign if they could see no reason for it.

Lane challenged councillors to drive from He Ara Kotahi bridge along Dittmer Drive and down Slacks Rd to beyond Riverdale School at 30kph all the way, and see if it felt reasonable to take three minutes to cover the 1500-metre distance.

The full report analysing the submissions and making recommendations is expected to go to a council meeting in September.

Councillors have asked that it include options for more-expensive variable speed zone infrastructure to be installed at priority schools rather than have permanent restrictions across the network.