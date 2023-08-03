'Kuku Kids' speak up for their history at Waitangi Tribunal hearing

Aunty Yvonne Wehipeihana Wilson speaks at the Waitangi Tribunal sitting at Tukorehe Marae in Kuku, south of Levin, with daughter Tina Wehipeihana Wilson in support.

Kuia and self-described “Kuku Kid” Aunty Yvonne Wehipeihana Wilson has told the Waitangi Tribunal sitting at the marae of Tukorehe how important it was for the area to keep its name.

“History needs to be corrected for our Tukorehe people. The Tribunal and the Crown have the ability to do that.”

She was speaking at the 13th sitting of the tribunal hearing grievances of a confederation of iwi comprising Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Tukorehe, Ngāti Kauwhata, hapū of Te Reureu and Ngati Wehiwehi.

“Aunty Yvonne” spent her whole life in Kuku, and she spoke to the tribunal about her life and outlined the issues faced by her and Ngāti Tukorehe.

She said she appreciated the Crown would not fully compensate Tukorehe for their losses, but she was hoping the process would enable them to reclaim their tino rangatiratanga and provide resources to invest into future generations.

Being a “Kuku Kid”, one of her concerns was that the area might lose its name.

On Wednesday, historian Te Kenehi Teira explained Kuku was another name for the kereru or wood pigeon.

He outlined the spiritual significance of the kuku and other birds including the ruru or morepork.

In the old days, when forest covered the land from the mountains to the sea, pigeons were far more common in the area.

Another “Kuku Kid” following proceedings remotely was former MP Doug Kidd.

He grew up in Kuku and when Ngāti Tukorehe first lodged their claim, Wai 1913, it was delivered to him in a woven kete.

“Aunty Yvonne” was supported by some colourful iwi members, including daughter Tina Wehipeihana Wilson, the first Māori woman to serve as trade commissioner in Taiwan, and her daughter Arihia Hall, a slam poet who gave a recitation at the opening of the hearing.

The hearing concerned grievances from the confederation which occupies the Manawatū/Horowhenua/Kapiti area, who are generally known as Ngāti Raukawa, or Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga to differentiate themselves from their northern relatives.

It is one of the larger Treaty of Waitangi claims to be heard. It started in 2020 in Manawatū and progresses south to its conclusion in Ōtaki later this year.

The original claim was lodged in 1989 by kaumātua Whata Karaka Davis, Ngārongo Iwikatea Nicholson, Te Maharanui Jacob and Pita Richardson, none of whom are still alive.

The iwi migrated to the Manawatū/Horowhenua/Ōtaki area alongside Ngāti Toa, Te Āti Awa and other iwi during the early 19th Century.

They represent an estimated population of some 30,000 descendants who affiliate to 21 marae stretching from Bulls in the north-west, Te Reureu in the north-east and to Ōtaki in the south-west.