Social housing most likely use of Terrace End bowling club land

Palmerston North City Council has bought the property to the right of the old Terrace End bowling club driveway to improve access to the site.

Ideas for housing at Palmerston North’s former Terrace End Bowling Club are starting to take shape, with most city councillors hoping to provide as many houses as possible for the people who need them most.

The council has cleared the 7600-square-metre site of buildings, and bought a neighbouring property to help create an open entrance at Summerhays St.

The council paid $539,000 for the section, a decision made at a public-excluded meeting in May and later released in public.

Without widening the access, council property and resource recovery group manager Bryce Hosking said the maximum number of houses that could have been built was about 12.

A wider entrance, where a proper road could be built, created opportunities for a medium-density housing development.

The site was already located in a multi-unit area under the existing District Plan, and the council had $4.56 million from the Government’s Three Waters “better-off” fund earmarked to make a start on construction.

There was also another $14m in the council’s long-term budget for additional housing that could be used.

City councillors bounced around some views about the sort of housing that should be provided at a workshop.

Its workshops are generally open to the public since criticism from Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier in late 2021 about the way they were being used to discuss important issues out of public view.

The majority view was for the council to create social housing on all or at least part of the site.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Currently dismal and water-logged, the former Terrace End bowling greens are ear-marked for social housing.

Hosking said there were a “shocking” number of people on the Ministry for Social Development social housing register in the city at the end of March 2023 – some 642 people, with the greatest demand for one and two-bedroom units.

He said the council could decide to develop the whole site for social housing, or a possible compromise could be to create a mix with some house and land packages available for sale on the private market.

While sales would help pay for the balance of the project, Hosking said there was a risk council would be seen as competing with private developers, and it was not known whether private purchasers would like living in a mixed-type neighbourhood.

Cr Lorna Johnson said she would prefer to see the entire site used for social housing because that was the obvious need, and was in line with the council’s current policy for eligibility for council housing.

Council senior urban designer Dave Charnley said there were opportunities for the council to demonstrate how to build medium-density housing well.

He said the emphasis needed to be not just on best use of the site, quality housing and environmental design, but on creating a community that functioned well.

Cr William Wood said he wanted the council to pack as much housing on to the site as possible.

“The person sleeping in emergency accommodation would rather we have an extra unit than a development that looks flash that comes at an extra cost.

“I’m a fan of OK houses if we can have more of them rather than perfect houses if we have less of them.”

Other ideas still being explored include having some larger homes for multi-generation households, partnering with community housing groups on the development, or providing some public rental units.

Half of the site was still to be rezoned for residential use before plans could advance.

Workshops do not make any decisions, but provided directions for staff about the sort of information councillors want included in a formal report to a council or committee meeting.