Dunes, orchards and pest control projects boosted by Horizons grants

Gribble Family Trust wetland restoration planting day in Whanganui, with support from Brunswick School.

Horizons Regional Council has awarded grants to 36 community projects from the Kanorau Koiora Taketake – Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant and Pūtea Hapori Urupare Āhuarangi - Community Climate Response Fund.

Council chairwoman Rachel Keedwell said it was pleasing to be able to provide support to communities with initiatives for biodiversity and climate change.

“The impact of climate change is intertwined with impacts on our native biodiversity, and it makes sense that we have grants to cover both these areas.”

She said Cyclone Gabrielle had made it clear that helping communities become more resilient to the effects of the climate was essential.

“This year we received a record number of applications region-wide across the two funds, and my only disappointment is we don’t have enough to fund them all,” Cr Keedwell said.

A total of $341,774 was awarded from the two funds including six multi-year projects from previous years.

The 27 successful projects for the Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant are:

Atihau Whanganui Incorporated – bush restoration; Blue Duck Station – whio protection and expansion (Ruapehu); Bushy Park – three projects including ecological restoration and hihi project (Whanganui); Castlecliff Coastcare – dune restoration (Whanganui); Friends of Taihape – willow removal, Gribble Family Trust – wetland restoration (Whanganui); Kotiata Wetlands – wetland restoration (Rangitīkei); Lone Pine Property Trust - Maunga Tia Kiwi Restoration Project (Ruapehu); Maata Kotahi Partnership Trust – trapping for kiwi release (Rangitīkei); Ngawakahiamoe – three projects including regeneration project with predator control and education resources (Horowhenua); Ohaumoko Family Trust – forest development in Mangatipona stream valley (Rangitīkei); Peter and Ella Grant – matatu manu restoration (Whanganui); Project Tongariro – Rongokaupo wetland and biodiversity restoration; Pukaha National Wildlife Centre – two projects including Te Kohanga Rakau o Pukaha and Old Man’s Beard control (Tararua); Raetihi School – native restoration and outdoor classroom; Rangitīkei Rivers Catchment – old man’s beard control; Retaruke Catchment Group – Retaruke trap bank (Ruapehu); Sally Pearce – Rangitīkei remnant weed busting; The Eco School – gully restoration (Whanganui); Waimarama Freeman – Te Mata o te Whenua (Manawatū); Waitahora Landcare Collective – old man’s beard control phase two (Tararua); Wildlife Foxton Trust – possum trap library.

The additional nine for the Community Climate Response Fund are:

Bulls School - school orchard; Environment Network Manawatū – growing gardens and communities (Palmerston North); Heritage Food Crops Research Trust – food resilience (Whanganui); Mangaweka School – ngahere cultivation including edible gardens; Palmerston North Street Van Inc. – electrical testing; The Eco School – resilient households (Whanganui); Te Awanui a Rua Charitable Trust – kaitiaitanga kaimahi for rangatahi (multiple districts); Wildlife Foxton Trust – spinifex seed germination for dune restoration; Woven Rivers Charitable Trust – rangatahi climate camp (Whanganui).