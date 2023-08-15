Nothing Minor about car bequest for cancer care

The 1957 Morris Minor is being auctioned to raise money for the Cancer Society.

It’s not a bunch of flowers, but a 1957 Morris Minor could give Daffodil Day proceeds a turboboost for the Cancer Society in Manawatū.

British-built and Levin-modified, the beautifully-brushed-up classic is being offered for auction, with all proceeds going to the Daffodil Day appeal.

The car has been donated to the society by a volunteer who wanted only to be known as Wayne.

It used to belong to his late father, who had survived cancer, and who told his son that he would like to give something from his estate to the society.

“I’ve had cancer myself and made it through. I received a lot of help from the Cancer Society, particularly the volunteer driving service, driving me to and from treatment. I’d like to honour dad’s wishes and give something positive back.”

STUFF Cancer Society Manawatu Centre manager Chris Franklyn introduces the Morris Minor that the Cancer Society has been given to auction to raise funds.

Wayne decided to donate the Morris.

“Who knows how much someone might pay for it in a charity auction?”

With 10 days to go, the TradeMe auction page suggests at least $8600.

Cancer Society Manawatū centre manager Chris Franklyn said the car had been modified around 1996 to turn it into a fast little commuter, reputed to be able to go 100 miles per hour with the wind behind it, although that had not been tested.

Several businesses chipped in with free or heavily-discounted services to buff-up its presentation for sale.

Kerry Upholstery Specialists in Levin tidied up the seats and internal upholstery, Smiths Automotive in Levin got the car certified to hit the road, and Dittmer Collision Repair repainted the roof, bonnet and boot.

Supplied Inside and out, a 1957 Morris Minor has been scrubbed up for a charity auction.

“Whoever gets it is going to love it,” Franklyn said.

Daffodil Day is on Friday, August 25. The car auction closes at 7.15pm that day.

All proceeds support the society in fulfilling its mission that no-one should face cancer alone.

Franklyn said the money would help reduce the incidence and impact of cancer in the community.

One of the well-used services that would benefit was the one the donor mentioned – the transport to treatment service.

Local volunteer drivers travelled more than 110,000 kilometres in the past year helping 400 patients get to appointments, including 21 trips to Wellington for specialised care.

The car is on display at the local Suzuki dealership, opposite Palmerston North Boys High.