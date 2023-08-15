Politicians put on notice to speak up for Manawatū

Manawatū is home to diverse businesses including those in the primary sector.

Manawatū businesses are calling for more “energetic advocacy” of the region by its political leaders.

Just in time for the general election campaign, the Manawatū Business Chamber and Business Central have released “Mighty Manawatū & Powerhouse Palmerston North”.

The report by consultants Iron Duke Partners outlines the region’s strengths, challenges and opportunities, and calls for a more clear and unified voice demanding national attention.

Business leaders were concerned about a “content complacency” from successive local Members of Parliament, with the city having been a safe Labour seat since 1978, and Rangitīkei safe National since 1984.

That lack of political competition had fed into a sort of inertia from central government when it came to investment in the region, the report found.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Business Central chief executive Simon Arcus weighs in behind ManawatÅ« business demands for more attention.

Business Central chief executive Simon Arcus said the region was home to an “incredibly vibrant” business community and had been a real economic success story in recent years.

“There is considerable passion and pride for the Manawatū from local business leaders,” the report said.

“Overall, it is considered a great place to live and to do business.

“Business leaders spoke of a compelling lifestyle, ease of getting around, and great schools making family life highly rewarding.

“They noted that the sheer diversity of businesses in the region is staggering and not dominated by one sector.”

It was a relatively affordable place to live, great for exporters, including farmers and growers, because of its transport links and ease of access to ports and markets.

But the report found there was a lack of awareness about the region, with various entities pulling in different directions, and relationships between the players not being as strong and trusted as they could be.

In particular, it said councils should be committed to supercharging the economy wherever they had the ability to do so.

Arcus said there was more to be done to enhance future productivity.

“As the country moves towards the election, now is the time for action.

“We urge decision makers to take note of our recommendations and work to ensure the region continues to go from strength to strength.”

Issues such as challenges attracting skilled staff, either locally trained or through immigration, were common nationally, but there were other issues particular to Manawatū, mainly around promotion.

Manawatū Business Chamber chief executive Amanda Linsley said there were few surprises in the report’s summary of the region’s strengths, but it highlighted some positive actions that would help it grow and overcome challenges.

SUPPLIED ManawatÅ« Business Chamber chief executive Amanda Linsley wants a stronger voice for the region's businesses.

“Our region has a lot to offer, but we are not complacent.

“We need to be working together in partnership with councils, iwi, Ceda (Central Economic Development Agency), the wider community and government, with greater emphasis on the business voice.”

The report’s first recommendation was for a refreshed promotional campaign delivered in partnership with business that focussed more on attracting investment and talent rather than tourism.

Second, there needed to be better connections between business and “the remarkable tertiary ecosystem” including Massey University, Te Pūkenga/UCOL, IPU and private training establishments and Agritech research institutes.

And overall, there needed to be, “a unified voice to advocate for investment into the region by central government in partnership with business leaders, councils, and the economic development agency”.