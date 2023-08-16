Entertainment made more accessible for people with disabilities

Act Three Productions hosted a stage tour and provided audio descriptions for a group of blind and low vision patrons at the show We Will Rock You.

Members of Palmerston North’s disability community are enjoying enhanced access to entertainment in the city.

First, there was the companion card scheme introduced by the city council in partnership with Mana Whaikaha, which pays for admission for a person’s helper at a selection of venues.

Then, Act Three Productions improved the offering, for the first time on Sunday providing a stage tour and audio feed for blind and low vision patrons at its performance of We Will Rock You at the Regent on Broadway.

For Jenni Brown, who is totally blind, the experience was “incredible”.

She was part of the group invited backstage before the show, so they could explore and touch the stage props and get a mental picture of the scenery.

And during the show, they had headphones and a skilled audio describer explaining the costumes and the non-verbal actions and body language of the performers.

Brown said it was the first time since she had lost her sight 20 years ago that she had been to a show and really felt she was a part of it.

“They should really be applauded.”

She had also used her companion card to go with a support person to The Globe Theatre and Focal Point Cinema, and could see herself making greater use of it with Covid-19 restrictions now a thing of the past.

She said it made a huge difference to be able to have someone to help her navigate a crowd, get safely to her seat, and explain things that were going on that she could not see.

“They support me and make sure I understand what’s happening, and I’m finding that really great. It’s the freedom.”

And part of that freedom came from not having to pay for her companion’s admission, an extra expense that could make the prospect of going out seem too costly.

It made it more affordable to consider meeting up with other people for a meal before a show, as it was always more fun to go out in a group.

Brown was one of 239 people who had signed up for the companion card since it was launched in August 2021.

There were 11 venues and activities signed up for the scheme.

The number of uses had been collected by four of them, showing 14 people used the card for 25 visits to The Regent, six users made 24 visits to the Globe, five users made 10 visits to Centrepoint Theatre, and there were 76 visits to Focal Point.

Council community development manager Stephanie Velvin said in a report to councillors that although the scheme had got off to a slow start, it had proven worthwhile and had potential to grow.

The trial, costing $10,000 a year for administration and reimbursing venues for the companion’s admission, has another year to run.

Council officers are exploring whether a community group would like to take on a contract for future management of the scheme.