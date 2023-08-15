First lines drawn on the road for Featherston St safety works

Keep clear areas are being trialled on Palmerston North's Featherston St as part of plans to make it safer for all users.

More than nine months of talk about how to make Palmerston North’s Featherston St safer have turned into paint on the road overnight.

The city council has almost $7 million from Waka Kotahi for the project which has involved extensive community engagement, and has now entered the phase of trialling some of the elements.

The first changes were introduced this week, with yellow-hatched keep clear areas put in at Ngata St and outside the entrances to McDonald’s and Mitre 10.

They are designed to enable traffic to keep moving in and out of those entrances without being blocked by traffic queueing for the Rangitīkei St lights.

Council transport and development group manager Hamish Featonby said feedback from users during the trial would guide decisions about whether the keep clear areas should become permanent.

Another part of the trial will run from next Tuesday to Sunday, involving a changed layout to the lanes approaching the Rangitīkei St intersection.

The right-turn lanes will remain, but the straight-ahead and left-turn lanes will be merged into one – a change that would be needed if the protected cycle lane proposal was adopted.

Featonby said the trial would enable different phasing options to be tested, so traffic could get through the intersection as efficiently as possible.

The same layout was planned for the Ruahine St intersection.

Featonby said people would be able to provide feedback about the changes before any decisions were made about the final designs.

“We know any change to any street can be disruptive, and we encourage everyone using Featherston St to follow the new layout during the testing period.

Supplied A new lane layout will be tested on Featherston St with straight-ahead and left-turn traffic sharing a lane to make space for a proposed cycle lane.

“By doing so, we can effectively monitor the impact and make any necessary adjustments to the final design before construction starts early next year.”

During the past fortnight the council has also been testing motorist behaviour to see what happens when a bus stops in the lane to pick up and drop off passengers, to ensure the stops are in the best place and that traffic lights have the appropriate phasing to make the manoeuvre safe.

Off-road, the council has been testing cycleway barriers at its depot to work out which would best accommodate access across the cycle lane for rubbish and recycling trucks and emergency services vehicles.

A group of volunteers was helping the council with placemaking ideas to help design creative areas between Central Normal School and Palmerston North Boys’ High School for social interactions.

In a separate project, Waka Kotahi was planning works at the State Highway 3/Featherston St intersection which carries 23,000 vehicles a day.

The work next year was likely to include a raised intersection or raised safety platforms.