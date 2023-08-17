Real estate activity slows down in Palmerston North

The number of house sales in Palmerston North slumped in July.

House sale numbers took a dive in Palmerston North during July, but the median selling price for the 83 homes did improve on the previous month.

After sensing a glimpse of positivity in the property market in June, Real Estate Institute ambassador Andy Stewart said July’s figures from the institute showed the number of properties for sale had slumped below 300.

In the past, it was usual for there to be about 480 listings at any time.

A downturn at this time of year was not unexpected on a seasonal basis, but the number of sales was down on last winter.

The median sale price increased from $617,000 in June to $640,000 in July.

That price was still well below the median rateable value of $750,000, but in a quirk of the way properties were being marketed, the median sale price was higher than the median $589,000 list price.

Stewart said some houses were being advertised asking for viewers or offers over a certain value, even though sellers expected to settle much higher.

Some were advertised without an asking price at all.

The median time to sell was 42 days.

Stewart said it was a tough market at the moment, and he expected it would be until after October’s election.

Investor buyers remained absent from the market, a situation he expected to continue until there were incentives for them to return.

There was a slight increase in the number of first-home buyers looking for properties, but the banks were stress-testing their financial capacity to cope with even higher interest rates.

Stewart welcomed the holding of the official cash rate, but was critical of banks raising interest rates and profits in a way that was out of kilter with the market.

Median house prices around the wider area were $740,000 in Ashhurst, $625,000 in Feilding, $460,250 in Foxton, $520,000 in Foxton Beach, and $570,000 in Levin.