Speed slows urban growth on Palmerston North's western fringe

Traffic speeds on Pioneer Highway/State Highway 56 are an impediment to residential development at Te Wanaka Rd.

The 100kph speed limit on a soon-to-be-defunct section of state highway in Palmerston North is stifling the city’s urban development.

The city council is urging Waka Kotahi to lower the speed limit to 60kph to allow development of housing at Kikiwhenua, the first part of the proposed Kākātangiata suburb.

The council on Wednesday signed off a submission to an unscheduled review of speed limits between Palmerston North’s urban fringe and the village of Longburn on State Highway 56.

The highway designation currently ends at the Mangaone bridge, and will not form any part of the long-term regional freight route that will be established around the city.

“If Waka Kotahi persists with protecting the current function of this part of SH56, council will never reach the position where it can achieve a functional urban environment at Kākātangiata and Kikiwhenua,” the submission said.

Mayor Grant Smith said the council had signalled there would be urban growth in the area more than a decade ago.

He said Waka Kotahi’s proposal of a 80kph limit would “kneecap” city growth significantly, and pleaded with the agency to let common sense prevail.

Acting principal planner Keegan Aplin-Thane said a speed limit of 80kph would not be enough to unlock the urban growth areas.

The speed limit would likely dictate the sort of intersection upgrade that would be needed at Te Wanaka Rd to establish access to Kikiwhenua, where 24 hectares of land had been rezoned for residential use and creation of a potential 280 homes.

Development there had not progressed because of delays in providing the necessary transport and three waters infrastructure.

The whole Kākātangiata suburb would provide more than 6700 new homes, but the suburb would be effectively cut in two if there was a high-speed road running through the middle of it.

The council’s fallback position was that it would accept a 80kph speed limit if Waka Kotahi would support development of Kikiwhenua in the short term and confirm there would be a further speed reduction in future.

The council supported plans to reduce the speed limit through Longburn village from 70kph to 50kph.