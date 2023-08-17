Former Palmerston North city councillor Roni Fitzmaurice remembered

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith has paid tribute to former city and regional councillor Roni Fitzmaurice, who died on July 22, aged 90.

Fitzmaurice was a city councillor from 1992 to 1995, and a Manawatū/Whanganui regional councillor from 1997 to 2007.

Smith said she had served on too many organisations to name over a period of some 30 years, culminating with the award of a civic honour in 2008.

“It was an amazing life of service to her adopted community.”

Fitzmaurice shared the backstory of her life before Palmerston North in a book launched in late 2022, Don’t Follow Me Vera Girl.

Her childhood was spent in the impoverished slums of Liverpool, growing up largely on the streets, her abandoned mother deemed an immoral woman undeserving of charity.

She and her siblings were eventually uplifted under the Poor Law, and she was given medical care, food, a real bed, kindness and education.

Fitzmaurice immigrated to New Zealand and began nursing training, a course she abandoned to marry a man who developed issues with alcohol and gambling.

She raised 11 children, one of whom died of meningitis, and another disabled by polio.

At her book launch, Fitzmaurice said life had taught her to be a survivor, and formed her determination that future generations of children should not be left to suffer in poverty.

“I knew how to cope. And I learned kindness is not expensive.”

City councillors observed a minute’s silence in her memory at the start of Wednesday’s council meeting.