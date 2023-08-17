Rubbish bag giveaway broke community services card rules

Palmerston North City Council was wrong to ask to see people’s community services cards for its rubbish bag giveaway.

The Palmerston North City Council breached rules about the use of community services cards in its trial of providing some free rubbish bags to low-income households.

Chief executive Waid Crockett said council staff were unaware of the regulation that restricts authority to ask people to present their cards to pharmacists and Ministry of Health employees.

The Health Entitlement Card Regulations also provide authority for the cards to be used for access to some approved public transport concessions.

The council’s error was discovered when councillors asked staff whether it would be possible to offer free parking permits to community services card-holders.

The advice was that it was not possible to use the cards that way.

Crockett said council had only found out once the free rubbish bag trial was under way that its staff were not allowed to ask to see people’s cards.

The trial continued, and people who asked for the free bags received them anyway.

Crockett said if councillors wanted to turn the trial into a permanent programme based on results to be reported later in the year, another way of identifying people on low incomes would need to be used.

The council would also have to review the way it judged eligibility for council housing tenants.

“Community service cards were one of the factors we used to determine eligibility for our social housing,” Crockett said.

“We are now removing this as a requirement and will determine a new income-based criteria.”