Plenty of Palmerston North street lights still not working

There are still about 300 faulty street lights dotted around Palmerston North.

More than 300 of Palmerston North’s 11,000 streetlights are still on the blink after it was revealed 500 were not working in June.

City council transport and development group manager Hamish Featonby said the council was working with Powerco where there were faults on the supply network causing problems.

Many of the outages were caused by warranty and maintenance issues with the LED fittings that could take months to resolve.

Featonby said the council was negotiating with suppliers for new fittings.

A replacement programme was expected to start within a couple of months.

“We’re working as quickly as we can to replace these faulty bulbs, though we also acknowledge it will take plenty of time to replace all the lights across the city.”