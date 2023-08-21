Manawatū manifesto asks politicians for overdue support

Palmerston North's case for Government help with roads and distribution is laid out.

Manawatū matters – and two mayors are calling on political parties to make election pledges to ensure Palmerston North and the district get their fair share of central government support.

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith and Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys have launched “Our Asks”, a manifesto for greater government investment in the centre of the lower North Island.

During the past five years, economic growth in the region had outstripped national performance.

“We have looked after ourselves and have achieved,” Smith said. “But we have done it on our own.”

Worboys said part of the purpose was to help politicians understand the huge growth and development already going on in the city and district and its potential to open up the whole central North Island.

“Imagine how much faster we could go. They talk about supporting the regions, well, have we got a deal for you,” she said. “It’s our turn.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff ManawatÅ« mayor Helen Worboys on the cycle path that will bring Palmerston North and Feilding closer together.

In an example of what they said illustrated under-investment, Palmerston North put in a $124 million application to the Government’s $800m shovel-ready Covid-19 recovery fund. It got a mere $4.7m to help pay for the second stage of the Papaioea Place social housing project.

Smith said bigger cities and smaller districts had received substantial funding for roads, streetscapes, and arts and culture. Palmerston North and Manawatū received nothing.

“We have not been well served in recent times by successive governments,” he said.

“We are like the middle child. We are overlooked. Now we want to change that.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith says it is time for ManawatÅ« to get its fair share of Government support.

“Our Asks” challenged all political parties to commit to supporting seven priorities for investment.

Smith acknowledged it was the sort of advocacy that businesses recently called for in the Manawatū Business Chamber and Business Central report “Mighty Manawatū & Powerhouse Palmerston North”.

He said he did not agree with parts of the report that showed a misunderstanding of how much long-term work the Central Economic Development Agency did behind the scenes.

But he agreed with its observation that successive members of parliament for the safe Palmerston North, former Manawatū and current Rangitīkei electorates had failed to secure government investment.

The manifesto puts Te Utanganui, the central New Zealand distribution hub development, at the top of the priority list.

It sought recognition of the district’s critical role in the North Island and national supply chain.

It wanted endorsement, part funding and help to accelerate the KiwiRail hub, the regional freight ring road, and supporting infrastructure.

Second was food – a recognition of the region’s strong history in growing it, researching and developing it, and money to support the FoodHQ network’s continuing growth and innovation.

Work on climate change mitigation and adaptation called for improvements to the emissions trading scheme, removal of incentives for carbon forestry on productive soils, and climate science projects being based in the city.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Feilding calls for time to fix earthquake-prone heritage buildings.

Worboys said a call for a slowdown on earthquake-strengthening was close to Feilding’s heart, where 90 buildings needed work.

Both wanted support for Te Āpiti/Manawatū Gorge to unlock its visitor potential, and endorsement for efforts to have it recognised as a UNESCO Geo-Park and World Heritage park.

Palmerston North wanted Government help and funding to strengthen and revitalise its arts and culture centre based around the earthquake-prone central library and Te Manawa.

And priority number seven encouraged the decentralisation of government departments, for example, Defence to the city and Primary Industries to Manawatū.

Finally, the mayors want better cost-sharing between local and central government, starting with the return of GST on rates to councils.