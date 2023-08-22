Lights switched on Featherston St trials

Palmerston North motorists, cyclists and pedestrians first opportunity to test a proposed new road layout at the busy Featherston St/Rangitīkei St intersection on Tuesday, passed without major mishap.

The main purpose of this week’s trial was to test what is likely to happen when the city council acts on its decision to instal protected cycle lanes on both sides of the street.

The council endorsed the cycle lane plans at a meeting at the end of June, subject to the outcome of the trials.

Council transport and development group manager Hamish Featonby said some people might be tempted to avoid the area during the trial.

But he urged people to carry on using their normal routes, so the council could get an accurate picture of how the intersection would function when the permanent changes were made.

“That means we will be able to ensure the new phasing at each set of traffic lights will be at their best when the actual change occurs.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Traffic backs up along Featherston St as a new lane layout is tested at RangitÄ«kei St.

The main difference to the layout was the loss of the left-turn-only lane to create room for the cycle lanes, with left-turn and straight-ahead traffic sharing the same lane.

When Stuff visited, traffic was flowing fairly-much as usual on Rangitīkei St.

While right-turn lanes and light phases were still available for traffic turning out of Featherston St into Rangitīkei St, there were some delays getting into those right-turn lanes past the queues forming in the left lane.

One of the problems commentators on the council’s social media post predicted was that straight-ahead traffic would be held up by left-turning vehicles in front of them having to give way to pedestrians.

With the light phases giving pedestrians a head start, that did not appear to be creating a problem.

The only impatient toot Stuff heard was from a vehicle apparently urging the car in front of it to take advantage of the green, left turn-only arrow. That car had no indicator going, and was clearly waiting for the green light, so it could go straight ahead.

Featonby said different phasing of the lights would be tested during the week, varying priorities and the timing of each phase.

“You may also see the pedestrian lights go off when there aren't pedestrians there. This is because the new layout will let people on bikes trigger a head start. We're going to test the impact of that by using the pedestrian phase.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff School's out, as cyclists and pedestrians navigate the Featherston St/RangitÄ«kei St intersection.

Featonby said the council understood the trial might cause some frustrations, but it would help make sure the intersection was as efficient as it could be when the cycle lanes went live.

He said staff would be out monitoring the trial during the week, and asking questions of people shopping at nearby businesses.

The road will return to normal on Sunday night.

The council was still working on detailed designs and welcomed people’s feedback, questions or requests for a meeting by contacting cycleways@pncc.govt.nz.

There was also a placemaking workshop on Wednesday night at 6.30pm at Palmerston North Boys’ High School, which anyone could attend.