Angry people the biggest risk to council workers' safety

Parking tickets are at the root of much abuse of Palmerston North City Council staff.

Gardeners were threatened with a cleaver knife.

People at a committal service at the crematorium were aggressive and intimidating, drank alcohol and started driving around dangerously.

Members of the public have thrown things at parking wardens and yelled at customer service staff.

Workers have even found ammunition in the rubbish.

Those were some of the abuses and incidents Palmerston North City Council staff and contractors have had to put up with this year.

And at least one city councillor says no amount of training staff on how to de-escalate situations can make it right.

Cr William Wood told the council’s risk and assurance committee on Wednesday he wanted to see people who threatened staff have to face the consequences.

Wood said councillors needed to know if there was anything more they could do to protect staff who were often dealing with the fall out of decisions made in the council chamber.

“It’s not acceptable for anyone to come to work and be threatened with a weapon.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North City Council staff are targets for angry customers.

He said training for staff was important, but he did not want them to feel they were ever to blame for not handling situations well enough.

There needed to be consequences for the people who abused and threatened staff, or it was only a matter of time before something worse than threats occurred, Wood said.

A report by health and safety manager Selwyn Ponga-Davis recorded that in March alone there had been more incidents involving members of the public posing a danger for staff than for the previous two months.

He said it was noticeable that public behaviour towards staff had become worse, particularly affecting front counter staff and parking wardens.

Office staff had been sworn at over rates arrears letters, yelled at about street lights, and sworn at about parking tickets.

Parking wardens had vehicles driven at them, parking tickets thrown at them, had horns blown, and had obscenities were yelled at them.

Ponga-Davis said there was support for staff, and they were given the message that the customer was not always right, and they were entitled to look after themselves.

Cr Brent Barrett asked if management had considered using technology to deal with parking enforcement remotely, so parking wardens were not exposed to confrontations.

Acting chief customer officer Kerry-Lee Probert said council managers had done as much as they could in training parking wardens about defusing situations, and equipping them with body cameras.

A next step could be considering the type of parking enforcement equipment that was used, such as technology for registration-plate recognition that could issue parking tickets by post, rather than wardens having to approach vehicles and motorists in person.