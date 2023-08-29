Money for FIFA World Cup celebrations still to be spent

The victorious FIFA Women's World Cup Spanish football team trained at the Rugby Institute in Palmerston North. The city is still working on creating a legacy from the experience.

While the fuss has died down from the Spanish team’s victory at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, there is still money left for Palmerston North to keep the memories alive.

The side trained for victory in the city but left a day early, creating dispute over whether the city was too dull for them or just right for nurturing champions.

Regardless, the city council was granted $195,000 from the Government’s Hine te Hiringa fund, designed to support the celebrations and encourage more women and girls to reach the top of their game, and is yet to use it up.

Council head of events Luke McIndoe said the money was not intended to all be spent during the event, but to help the magic last longer.

“It’s a catalyst for empowering women and girls in sports and our wider community right here in Palmy and New Zealand.

“It’s all about leaving a lasting legacy, so we’re continuing this journey of empowerment beyond the tournament.”

The budget the Department of Internal Affairs approved for spending in Palmerston North included $75,000 for a speaker series, $30,000 for street art, $15,000 for pop-up play, $35,000 for a football leadership programme and $40,000 for promotions.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The FIFA Women’s World Cup Spanish team were welcomed in Palmerston North, left a day early, and triumphed.

The Breaking Boundaries speaker series involved some well-known women leaders in business, wellbeing and sport.

In total, nearly 500 people attended the seminars in person or online.

Still to come would be a “train the trainer” event the council was hosting in partnership with Central Football for those looking to develop their sports skills or step up as a trainer.

The street art and a bubble ball play series were also in the pipeline, with dates yet to be confirmed.

McIndoe said the street art money would be spent on a new mural commissioned from a local female artist.

“It’s going to be a beautiful addition to our community, celebrating the strength and talent of women in sports,” he said.

Bubble play would be a series designed to provide fun for all who participated.

“While the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has come to a close, the excitement isn’t over just yet,” McIndoe said.