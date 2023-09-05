Noisy trucks cause more headaches than quiet quarry

It’s not so much the blasting as the trucks carrying rocks out of a rural Palmerston North quarry that has created issues for a resource consent commissioner to resolve.

All the objections to the 6.3 hectare extension to the worked-out Palmerston North quarry providing large rocks for building stopbanks are about the noise and dust from trucks, rather than the quarry operation itself.

HiRock Ltd has been given the go-ahead to restart extraction at the Linton property after independent commissioner David McMahon heard the applications and four submissions, three of them in opposition, in June.

The quarry is on Kendalls Line, about 11km south of the urban area of Palmerston North, and has operated since the 1970s.

HiRock director Shane Higgins said unless the extension was approved, the current 25ha quarry would cease to operate once a stockpile of already-extracted rocks had been moved from the site.

McMahon said it was clear the quarry played an important strategic role in providing rock for river protection works around the region.

He said the site had operated for decades without causing problems or complaints beyond the boundary, and he was satisfied that would continue within the extended area.

Because the quarry yielded large brown and blue rock that was used in rock armour, the operations did not produce the amount of dust typical of quarries that produced smaller gravels.

Noise and any dust that was created was largely confined to the site.

Warwick Smith/Stuff HiRock Quarry works away almost unnoticed in Linton - it's just the trucks that cause issues.

Potential problems would be off-site, with trucks taking rock from the quarry creating dust and noise nuisance for residents living on Kendalls Line, the only route in and out of the quarry.

That was a unique situation, McMahon said in his decision.

There had been two periods when the existing operations had given rise to abnormally high volumes of trucking traffic.

That happened in 2004-05 during the response to Palmerston North floods, and from 2021, coinciding with a post-Covid spike in demand for material for river protection works around the country.

Submitters Brent and Jude Vautier said truck movements at that peak created excessive noise, dust and diesel fumes that had a huge impact on their health, safety and wellbeing.

Extraction and truck movements had since dropped to an all-time low.

The extension would allow the quarry to produce up to 360,000 tonnes of aggregate each year.

HiRock sought consent to move that material with an average of 170 truck movements a day, or a maximum of 17 an hour.

The consent decision included conditions such as a courtesy 50kph speed limit on Kendalls Line, a chip pathway beside the road, and intersection improvements at the intersection with State Highway 57.

McMahon decided that the maximum number of truck movements allowed each day should be reduced to 150, or 15 an hour, to balance the needs of the quarry against the concerns of residents.