Palmerston North's SuperGold drivers to get more free parking

Palmerston North city councillor Billy Meehan emerges as the champion for extending free parking for SuperGold Card holders.

Palmerston North’s over-65s will, after all, soon become eligible for free parking in the city centre from 9am until 3pm on weekdays.

A month ago, the city council’s community committee voted to delay by up to a year a decision on extending the SuperGold parking permit scheme’s hours, by a narrow 7-6 vote.

The proposal to extend the hours from 9am until noon, to 9am to 3pm, was referred to be considered as part of a review of a comprehensive parking framework for the city.

But on Wednesday, led by councillors Billy Meehan and William Wood, the full council voted by nine votes to six not to wait to bring in the longer hours.

Meehan said he could not see the point in a simple proposal having to go through a long process.

He said councillors had asked staff for a report on the implications of increasing the hours, and the answer had come back that it was “no big cost, and no big deal”, Meehan said.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Palmerston North's parking regime will soon include increased free hours for over-65s.

There were 2342 SuperGold Card holders in the city who had paid $10 each for the parking permit, and the estimates were that they used between $12,000 and $36,000 worth of free parking a year.

Meehan said older city residents who had been paying rates all their lives deserved the privilege of flexibility about whether they drove into town in the morning or the afternoon.

Mayor Grant Smith was one of those who supported revisiting the earlier decision.

Smith said the move would help the city’s claim to be recognised as age friendly, and would also help retailers.

“The CBD is very brittle. We have lost 100-plus jobs in retail in the last couple of months. This is filling some gaps.”

Smith said the risk of some 11,000 SuperGold Card holders all signing up for the scheme and then parking all day was very low, compared to the risk of seeing more empty shops if the council did not do something to support retail.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North city council's elder statesman Lew Findlay argues in favour of more free parking for over-65s.

Cr Lew Findlay said only one-quarter of those entitled to join the scheme had paid $10 to get the exemption. They took advantage of it only sometimes, for a variety of reasons including volunteering.

Wood said granting the extension would encourage more people to spend more time and money in the central city.

“It’s ludicrous to have people in the city who say they have to go home at lunchtime because their parking has run out.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North's youngest city councillor William Wood supports the case for more free parking for the city's older residents.

The councillors who voted against extending the hours until the parking framework review had been done argued that making the decision in isolation from the wider review was bad process.

Cr Brent Barrett said there was no such thing as free parking – it was just parking someone else paid for.

Cr Lorna Johnson said she was not opposed to the idea, but thought making a decision now was premature before wider community views had been considered.

How they voted on the free parking extension:

For: Mark Arnott, Vaughan Dennison, Lew Findlay, Roly Fitzgerald, Leonie Hapeta, Debi Marshall-Lobb, Billy Meehan, Grant Smith, William Wood.

Against: Brent Barrett, Rachel Bowen, Pat Handcock, Lorna Johnson, Orphee Mickalad, Karen Naylor.

Cr Kaydee Zabelin was absent on council business.