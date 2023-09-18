Dogs left tagless while council grapples with new computer system

Some Palmerston North dogs are still waiting for their current registration tags. (File Photo)

Owners of some of Palmerston North’s 9000 dogs have been waiting for weeks after paying their registration fees to get their dogs’ new tags.

A preferred dog owner who asked only to be known as Frances said it was scandalous that she had paid her $184 for two dogs, on time by August 1, and still did not have their tags six weeks later.

“If I had been one day late, my bill would have doubled.”

She said she was “really hacked off” about the council’s lack of service.

Not having her current dog tags meant she would be technically in breach of the rules if her dogs were out and about off their property with her.

The dog owner said she had been told the problem was to do with the council’s new computer system.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Palmerston North dogs whose registration is paid but do not have their new tags yet will not be in trouble with animal control officers. (File Photo)

She said she understood new IT systems could be a nightmare, but she was disappointed by the lack of customer service when she tried to find out what was going on.

She could not believe that something as simple as putting a piece of plastic in the post had been so difficult.

Council acting chief customer officer John Lynch said letters had been sent to dog owners explaining that there could be delays in delivering tags to people who paid online.

The dog registration period had coincided with the new financial and regulatory software going live, and with the first rates instalment being due.

Lynch said of the near 9000 dogs registered in the city, tags had now been sent out for all but about 100 of them.

The delay was about having to cross-reference payments and connecting it to the dog and the owner, reassigning a new registration, and getting the tags out to customers.

“We’re working on this with urgency,” Lynch said.

“Dog owners have nothing to worry about though. If they’ve paid, we’ll be able to confirm that with them and there will be no penalty.”