Pahīatua's water supply still critical

PahÄ«atua's water treatment plant is three years old. (File Photo)

Pahīatua’s water shortage remains critical on Monday afternoon after a week of investigations and repairs, with the Tararua District Council pleading with residents to use less.

A council spokesperson for the incident management team said the water level at the town’s reservoir had dropped from 7.5% in the morning down to 3.2%.

It dropped quickly because the intake was offline while a blocked main valve was replaced.

While still critically low, water levels would slowly increase following completion of that work.

If the water levels ran any lower, river water will be used to replenish the reservoir.

Although this water would be partially treated with chlorine, it would not comply with the NZ Drinking Water Standards and people would have to boil it.

In the meantime outdoor water use was banned.