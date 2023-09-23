Huge investment needed to get Aokautere ready for development

The cost of preparing Palmerston North’s Aokautere suburb for another 1000 homes could mount up to nearly $70 million.

The money would be needed for roads, intersection improvements and stormwater management in an area where development was already putting pressure on services.

Mayor Grant Smith said the cost was eye-watering, making the city’s growth unaffordable for ratepayers to support.

The $70m cost estimate came from an overview of the works needed to support the rezoning and structure plans for a District Plan change known as Plan Change G.

A series of pre-hearing meetings with submitters was scheduled for next week ahead of a formal hearing in December.

Chief planning officer David Murphy said the need for roading and stormwater improvements would be a critical theme at the hearing.

He said some submissions opposed the rezoning based on the inadequacy of infrastructure to support the existing suburb, let alone further development.

“In a perfect world, back 30 years, we would have looked at what was required.

“In reality, we have a suburb two-thirds built, and we are coming in late, looking a what’s needed to finish it.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Aokautere's Adderstone Reserve, including land to the right and a portion on Pacific Drive, are going to stay green.

Murphy said the National Policy Statement on Urban Development made it clear that it was not enough for councils to simply have an adequate supply of land zoned for residential use.

They also had to have plans and budgets in place to ensure the infrastructure was ready ahead of development.

For Aokautere, it would need improvements to the roading network, especially around Summerhill Drive and State Highway 57, which already divided most of the Aokautere residential area from facilities such as shops and the rest of the city.

Murphy said intersection upgrades were needed to support development that had already occurred. The extra 1000 sections would be the final straw.

Smith said it was unfortunate that the horse had bolted at Aokautere, with the council’s previous “just-in-time” approach to providing infrastructure coming back to bite.

David Unwin/Stuff The Adderstone Reserve is one of a series of gullies running through Aokautere.

He said the costs amounted to $70,000 for every new section created.

“It’s becoming very unaffordable.”

Smith said the council would need money from development contributions, from Waka Kotahi subsidies and whatever other pockets of funding it could find.

Roading made up the biggest cost, at an estimated $50m.

That would cover several intersection upgrades, in co-operation with Waka Kotahi for works affecting the state highway, and additional cycle and pedestrian paths and crossings.

Budgets for the individual projects in the programme of works would need be debated and approved through next year’s review of the long-term plan.

Cr Rachel Bowen said the planned rezoning was the final straw for a suburb where the infrastructure was already groaning.

She said residents had been telling councillors for years about things that needed improving, including footpaths and cycle facilities.

Cr Kaydee Zabelin said the council needed to be realistic about the gap between its goal to be an innovative and growing city, and its ability to afford growth.