Hirock Quarry adds broken glass to its roading mix

A stockpile of broken glass has been diverted from landfill to be crushed into roading material.

Manawatū folk could soon be walking, cycling and driving on roads and pathways made with recycled glass.

Broken bottles stockpiled by the Palmerston North City Council will be ground into tiny fragments that Higgins Concrete and Hirock Quarries will mix with aggregate to create a new eco-friendly roading material.

For the city council, group manager of property and resource recovery Bryce Hosking said it provided a new purpose for a waste pile of some 5100 cubic metres of broken glass with no other prospect of recycling.

While bottles collected at the kerbside and sorted into colours had a market, broken glass was a problem potentially looking for a landfill.

Hirock transport manager Daniel Higgins said the amount of broken glass delivered to the Te Matai Rd quarry site so far would be enough to fill two Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Te Matai Quarry manager Paul Tocker said using glass for roading material happened overseas and was not new in New Zealand, but it would be a first for Manawatū.

Supplied The R5 mobile crusher, breaks down broken glass with high-speed impacts, uses compressed air to eject unwanted debris and sorts the finished product by size.

He said an experimental run had been done about 20 years ago, and a sample driveway had been laid and was still successfully carrying heavy trucks.

But Tocker said there had been some challenges in the process, which advances in technology would help overcome.

This time around, the glass would be ground into particles no larger than 4mm, which would help overcome customer resistance to the idea of having shards of glass in the road.

The process also needed to blast paper labels off the bottles, and bottle caps and other items people threw out with the glass had to be ejected.

As well, the granulated glass had to be cleaned of any residual sugars that would interfere with the process of setting concrete.

The latest version of the process had a test run in February, but since then, the mobile crusher had been needed in the rebuild after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Finely-crushed glass will be used to create roads.

The new process would be revived when the crusher was back on site.

Tocker said the scheme complemented Hirock’s efforts to recycle what it could.

For example, it accepted waste concrete, crushed it and re-used it.

He said customers were also interested in reducing their carbon footprint.

Using eco-friendly products helped them to meet their environmental product declarations – the international standard for measuring the carbon footprint of concrete and construction products.

Hosking said he was proud of the partnership that saved so much waste glass from the “landfill abyss”.

“This collaboration with Higgins Family Holdings (the parent company) is a shining example of what can be achieved when public and private sectors join forces for a common cause,” he said.

“Our journey from stockpiled waste glass to sustainable pathways or roads is a testament to the power of innovation and partnership.”