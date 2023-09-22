Serious crash involving motorbike in Whanganui District, one person in critical condition
Two people were taken to Whanganui Hospital after a serious crash on Number 2 Line near Okoia on Friday morning.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were alerted of a motorvehicle crash at the intersection of Number 2 Line and Okoia Rd.
Two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and a helicopter were sent to the scene, they said.
Two patients were taken by ambulance to Whanganui Hospital, one in a critical condition and one in moderate condition, they said.
In a press release, a police spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash involved a motorbike and occurred around 8.50am.
“The serious crash unit has been advised,” they said.
As of 10.30am, the road was blocked and diversions were in place, they said.