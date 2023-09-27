Greens want Palmerston North's party vote more than Labour's seat

Green candidate Teanau Tuiono makes a point. To his left are Act’s Mike Harnett, National’s Ankit Bansal and sitting Labour MP Tangi Utikere.

Palmerston North Green candidate Teanau Tuiono emerged as the top crowd pleaser at the Manawatū Standard candidates debate at the city library on Tuesday night.

And he’s not even serious about becoming the city’s next MP, campaigning for the party vote, “to put a big Green heart in a Labour government”.

He told an audience of about 80 people that what incumbent Labour MP Tangi Utikere needed was a strong coalition partner.

Utikere was popular with the audience, drawing hand-clapping applause from supporters before even joining National opponent Ankit Bansal, campaigning for “two ticks Blue”, and Act candidate Mike Harnett on stage.

Absent from the line-up was NZ Loyal candidate Dean Grant, ruled out of the event because the party was polling below 5%.

Staunch but polite supporters stood outside the venue throughout, holding placards up to the windows such as “democracy means hearing all voices”, a message repeated by a member of the audience who said their exclusion was disappointing.

The electorate had no NZ First or Māori Party candidates.

The four invited candidates were led through a fast-paced question and answer session by Manawatū Standard reporter George Heagney.

One of the issues given high priority was the cost of living, an issue Bansal said National would tackle through tax relief, a policy Utikere described as “dodgy tax cuts”, offering instead a “suite” of support such as cheaper fruit and vegetables and free prescriptions.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Mike Harnett (Act), Ankit Bansal (National) and Teanau Tuiono (Green) sit silent as Labour MP and candidate Tangi Utikere speaks.

Tuiono’s answer was “all that and a wealth tax”, something he raised again when asked a reader’s question about whether there should be a tax on sugary drinks.

“What would be sweeter would be a wealth tax.”

A contentious issue that once again showed where coalition alliances lay was co-governance.

Tuiono and Utikere both drew applause with their support, and explanations that it was already happening and nothing to be afraid of.

Bansal said he was not in favour, and Harnett, who had already struck a wrong note with his “one man, one vote” comment, said nothing should be focused on ethnicity.

Warwick Smith/Stuff National’s Ankit Bansal takes the microphone, flanked by Act’s Mike Harnett and Green’s Teanau Tuiono.

Climate change was also an issue that had the audience listening intently.

Bansal supported the doubling of renewable energy generation and rolling out more chargers for electric vehicles, while minimising the negative impacts on farmers of climate change policies.

He opposed using money from the climate emergency fund to subsidise big corporates to take carbon-reducing action they could afford to pay for themselves.

Tuiono pointed to the reality of climate change and the urgent need for action.

He referred to a policy to subsidise households to remove gas appliances and install solar panels – a carbon reduction plan that could achieve the equivalent of getting 220,000 petrol and diesel vehicles off the road.

Harnett said climate action was destroying rural communities, that the zero carbon policy was not needed, and money for climate action should be given back to taxpayers to use themselves.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Act’s Mike Harnett speaks out while National’s Ankit Bansal and Green’s Teanau Tuiono sit back.

Crime was another key issue.

Utikere said Labour had increased police numbers and changed laws to give police more tools to tackle gangs, and to prosecute perpetrators of family violence.

Tuiono said the underlying causes of crime, including poverty and access to safe housing, needed to be tackled.

Bansal said National would be tough on crime, focus on the victims, and ensure there would be consequences for offenders.

Harnett said vulnerable children should be provided with wrap around services, but criminals should be taken out of communities and not returned until they had undertaken rehabilitation.

The full recording of the debate will be available on Manawatū People’s Radio later this week.