Pokie machine numbers can only go down in Palmerston North

There will be no new pokies allowed in Palmerston North after the city council’s community committee recommended adoption of a sinking lid policy.

The majority decision means the maximum number of machines allowed will stay at 295, and as licences are surrendered, no new operators will be allowed to take them over.

Councillors recommended the change to the gambling venue policy despite concerns it would do little to reduce the harm of problem gambling, and could undermine access to grants from gaming trusts for community groups.

A suggestion from Cr William Wood and mayor Grant Smith to abandon the sinking lid proposal would have triggered the need for another round of community consultation, and was withdrawn.

Council policy analyst Stacey Solomon said under previous policies to cap the number of pokies in the city, the numbers had gone down from 490 to 295 over 19 years.

Despite the lower number, the amount of money being put into them had risen to a record of more than $22 million in 2022, with just over one-quarter of that amount returned in community grants.

Smith voted against the sinking lid.

He said problem gambling was a serious problem, but he doubted lowering the numbers of pokies would help. People were more likely to just move to unsupervised gambling online, and community groups would be hurt.

Smith was concerned that the trusts would be less likely to disperse grant money in regions that did not have pokie machines.

Cr Lew Findlay, one of seven councillors who declared an interest in the subject because they were associated with groups who received pokie trust grants, abstained from voting.

He said the sinking lid was just a joke, and the pokies were dying anyway. The venues that used to have queues of people waiting to play were now quiet and often empty.

David White stuff.co.nz Internal Affair Minister Jan Tinetti announces new gambling regulations - but even the industry says they don't go far enough (video first published in November 2022).

He said he had worked with addicts for some 40 years, and gamblers were simply moving online.

Cr Orphee Mickalad agreed online gambling was a problem, but not one that local government could regulate or control.

Cr Brent Barrett said he was concerned about the reliance of community organisations on “tainted” money.

He was also concerned that the city council had itself applied for and received grants, and the potential for that to be seen as a conflict of interest.

Cr Karen Naylor said she was persuaded by the submissions made by those who worked with problem gamblers who urged the council to adopt a sinking lid policy.

Cr Rachel Bowen described harmful gambling as a “wicked” problem, and although she doubted whether the sinking lid policy would make any difference, there was little else the council could do to help.