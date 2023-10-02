Manawatū's 1948 Silver Ferns star has died

Thelma Turner, who played for the New Zealand netball team in 1948, has died.

One-time Silver Fern Thelma Turner has died peacefully, aged 94.

The game was not even called netball when Turner played for the New Zealand women’s outdoor basketball team against Australia in 1948.

Born Thelma Trask in Hawera in 1929, Turner mainly lived in Palmerston North, with sport, activity and family dominating most of her life.

She went to Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School, and Palmerston North Technical College, where she was girls’ joint athletics champion in 1944.

She was coached in outdoor basketball by the legendary Catherine Vautier, whose name lives on at Palmerston North’s home of netball, Vautier Park.

Standing a petite 1.56m, she was one of the shortest women ever to play for the Silver Ferns, and they put her at goal shoot.

In the lead up to her national selection, in 1946 she played at the basketball championships in Tauranga, when Manawatū shared the national title with Auckland.

She was reported as having put on a “bright scoring display”, earning a place in the North Island team that defeated the South Island 22-19 in the inter-island match.

Supplied The late Thelma Turner tossed the coin at the start of the international netball game (NZ vs Trinidad/Tobago) at the Arena in Palmerston North in 2019 (file photo).

In 1948, she was picked for the New Zealand team to play the first Australian team to tour the country, playing the second test in New Plymouth.

In an interview with Stuff in 2019, she recalled that she had to go and borrow her uniform from one of the players in the previous test match, and that the night-before training was on a court drawn with chalk.

Turner scored the first goal of the match, but the team was beaten by Australia.

Turner did not play another test, with teams in that series being selected by region, and with the next New Zealand test not coming around until 1960.

She retired from playing basketball in 1956 when she married Bruce Turner, a New Zealand field hockey player at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics, and a Central Districts cricket representative.

She worked as a shorthand typist, and she and her late husband raised a family of three, who provided them with six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Although her brief netball career ended, she remained active, playing squash and tennis, and participating in aerobics, aqua aerobics, swimming and aqua jogging.

In a 2019 interview on her 90th birthday, she recommended people should stay active for as long as they could.

She was farewelled at a private celebration by family and close friends on Saturday.